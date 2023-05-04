Iowa DNR rescues porcupine from hotel parking lot in Sioux City

While porcupines are occasionally found in Iowa, Iowa DNR reports that they mainly live in forests in states north and west of Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One tiny adventurer found himself in a bit of a prickly situation in Sioux City this week.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources found a porcupine in a hotel parking lot, the agency said on Facebook.

While porcupines are occasionally found in Iowa, Iowa DNR reports that they mainly live in forests in states north and west of Iowa.

After collecting quills and feces for DNA samples, DNR staff relocated the porcupine to a wildlife area outside of town.

The DNA samples will be used to determine where the porcupine traveled from – but for now, it looks like he's sticking around Iowa!