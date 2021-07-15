Jabari the lion leaving Blank Park Zoo after almost four years

You can see the African lion before he leaves the zoo July 21.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo is saying goodbye to the beloved African lion Jabari.

Loyal zoo visitors have seen Jabari grow up over the past four years from a tiny cub to a full-grown adult.

Jabari is going to another accredited zoo, according to Blank Park Zoo's Facebook page. The zoo has not announced exactly where he's going yet.

"We feel extremely fortunate and thankful to have been able to watch him grow into adulthood," the zoo wrote. "Make sure to swing by before July 21st to send him off with a ROAR!"

They grow up so fast 🦁🦁🦁 Born November 14th, 2017, African lion “cub” Jabari is all grown up! It has been our honor to... Posted by Blank Park Zoo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021