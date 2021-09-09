The shelter welcomed a truckload of almost 150 animals displaced by Hurricane Ida.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The King's Harvest Pet Rescue welcomed in almost 150 new animals displaced by Hurricane Ida Thursday evening.

The shelter took in truckloads of dogs and cats in a delivery from Louisiana at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th.

The new arrivals are part of a wider rescue initiative, with some of the animals soon to head out to other shelters across the area, including the Knox and Jackson County Humane Societies.

This delivery came from the Bissell Pet Foundation and Humane Society of Tulsa, who is coordinating rescue efforts out of Louisiana.

"A lot of homeless animals, a lot of homeless people," said King's Harvest's Gabrielle Weeks. "They reached out to us wanting us to take whatever we could, of course we got together with all the other shelters and we're all just kinda taking whatever we can."