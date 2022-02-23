The Animal Rescue League of Iowa helped save dozens of animals that were living in packed cages and covered in their own feces.

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — The American Rescue League of Iowa spent hours Tuesday helping authorities remove dozens of neglected dogs and hamsters from the home of an unlicensed Lee County breeder, according to a Facebook post from ARL.

The league's Mobile Rescue Team found 42 dogs and puppies crammed inside dirty wire cages in every room of the house, according to the post. Inside each cage were two or three adult dogs living in their own feces or moms with litters of puppies barely able to move.

Many of the dogs had rotten teeth and were very thin, covered in fleas and in need of spay and neuter surgeries.

HELP NEEDED: Just months after the Gingerich puppy mill rescue, the ARL has once again assisted authorities in removing... Posted by Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

While rescuing the dogs, the team also found two cages with 41 hamsters piled up on top of one another. They were covered in feces and living among dead hamsters, and two of the rescued hamsters had injuries that required them to be humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering, according to the ARL.

The remaining dogs and hamsters were safe in the care of ARL as of Wednesday. The league said its medical team began vaccinating and treating the animals when they arrived, and the most vulnerable animals were sent to foster homes where they will be able to receive 24/7 care.

The ARL asked the public to donate to help the league provide adequate food and medical care to the dozens of pets acquired this week and guarantee them a happy, healthy life.