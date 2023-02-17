Will Molly the Pug from Davenport be named America's Favorite Pet?

Molly is a black Pug puppy that's sweet, funny and cute as a button. But can she win a national competition to be America's favorite pet?

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A young Davenport dog is in the running to be named America's favorite pet!

Meet Molly, a 10-month-old black pug owned by Davenport's Brian Krup. She loves all types of toys and likes to eat Three Dogs Bakery treats and hunks of grass from the yard. She can switch from cuddle bug to goofball on a dime, zooming and jumping around anything in her way.

She's sweet, funny, unique, sassy, and super cute — all qualities that make her a strong contender in the America's Favorite Pet competition.

The contest, which partners with the nonprofit PAWS Foundation, gives one lucky cat and dog the chance to appear in a two-page spread in the Catser and Dogster Magazine and bring their owner a $5,000 cash prize.

The competition helps raise money for the PAWS Foundation, which rehabilitates orphaned or injured animals, shelters and adopts out homeless pets, and seeks to educate and inspire people to do compassionate acts to support animals.

Even though she's winning her group stage right now, Molly needs lots of help to take home the prize, and you can submit votes for her on the contest's website in one of three ways:

One free daily vote via Facebook verification

Two daily votes through credit card verification (Your card will be authorized for $1, but will not be charged. The competition says this step verifies that you are a real person submitting a vote. This measure prevents bots from influencing the vote.)

Making a monetary donation to the PAWS foundation will grant you 1 vote for every $1 spent.

You can submit your votes for Molly by clicking/tapping here or by scanning the QR code below.