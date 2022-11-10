Mountain lion sightings reported in central Iowa

The Madison and Warren County Sheriff's Offices say they've been aware of sightings, specifically in the New Virginia and St. Charles area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

At least one mountain lion has found a home in central Iowa.

The Madison and Warren County Sheriff's Offices say they've been aware of sightings, specifically in the New Virginia and St. Charles area.

First responders don't believe there is any danger to the public.

It is unknown whether the mountain lion seen in Madison County and Warren County is the same mountain lion.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

WATCH BELOW: Mountain lion spotted in central Iowa in 2019.