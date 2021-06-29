x
New at the Zoo: Zebra set to make its debut

Blank Park Zoo announced the arrival of a new mountain zebra named Hannah and a breeding antelope pair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo announced the arrival of several new animals today.

A new mountain zebra named Hannah and two pairs of antelope--including a breeding couple of yellow-backed duikers--are now in the Jamma Kwa Africa section of the zoo.

The zoo also welcomed a giraffe calf, Raza, earlier this year.

A red panda named Raz is also currently in the introduction process and will rejoin the panda habitat next month after some time away.

New arrivals have to go through testing and a 30-day quarantine before transferring to their habitats.

Anne Shimerdla, the zoo's president and CEO, said there could be more surprises coming later this summer.

