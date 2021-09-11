Semi carrying 100 pigs tips over along Highway 65 in Story County

The Story County Sheriff's Office says 12 pigs had to be euthanized after being injured. The driver was not injured in the accident.

New gravel applied to the shoulder of Highway 65 in Story County causes a semi-trailer loaded with hogs to tip over Monday morning, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook of some of the pigs on a gravel road near the accident, calling the incident "a pig deal."

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies responded to a report of a semi laying on its side of the ditch of Highway 65 at 160th Street.

The semi was traveling southbound when it hit the fresh gravel on the side of the road, causing the driver to lose control and the semi to tip over.

The sheriff's office said the driver was not injured in the accident.

However, 12 of the 100 hogs in the trailer had to be euthanized by Iowa State University Veterinary Medicine for their injuries. Some of the hogs did escape the tipped trailer, but most were left in the trailer.

Authorities were able to extract the pigs from the trailer and load them into another.

The Story County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Colo Fire Department and Story County Emergency Management.