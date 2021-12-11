60 dogs adopted so far following massive rescue; How you can help the animals

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa still has some of the 500+ dogs rescued from a southern Iowa breeder. Some have been sent to other shelters, including in Wisconsin.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's taking a village to care for the hundreds of dogs rescued from a breeder in southern Iowa.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa told Local 5 they still have some of the dogs its team rescued from a U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed breeder named Daniel Gingerich. More than 500 dogs and puppies were rescued from his property in Seymour.

The USDA documented more than 190 violations of the Animal Welfare Act over a period of months. The full complaint against Gingerich details the "horrific conditions" and violations.

Some of the other rescued animals are being cared for in Wisconsin and other shelters.

The biggest need right now for the animals is financial help. The ARL told Local 5 caring for these animals comes with a lot of emotions.

"Everybody here has felt joy in knowing what we were able to accomplish," said Amanda Nuzum with the ARL. "And it's a lot to try and come to terms with what their lives were like before they came into our care."

Fortunately, loving families are already adopting the dogs rescued. About 60 have been adopted so far, and there are even more dogs now than before. That's because 22 puppies were born into the care of the ARL.

Those interested in adopting one of the dogs or just donating money to help with medical expenses can do so by visiting the ARL's website.