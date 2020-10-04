'Shocked that he's still alive': Animal Rescue League of Iowa nursing cat back to health

Veterinarians said "Thunder" has been living in pain for weeks or months.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The following picture and description below may be upsetting for some readers.

A central Iowa animal shelter is working to heal an injured cat after they said it was living in pain for a long period of time.

In a Facebook post Thursday, The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said when "Thunder" first arrived, they were speechless.

"A massive, infected wound covered about a third of this sweet cat’s back like a giant, raw crater," the post reads.

The ARL said its emergency care team carefully cleaned his wound and administered pain medications.

They said they don't know what happened to "Thunder."

"But the size and scope of his injury are unlike anything we've seen," the post continues.