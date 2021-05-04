x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Animals

ARL rescues sunbathing 'alligator' from Des Moines parking lot

Monday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa shared the unique experience after residents of an apartment complex reported an alligator in the parking lot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents at a metro apartment complex had quite the scare over the weekend after they thought they found a large reptile sunbathing in their parking lot. 

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Animal Services Officers responded to a call after residents of a Des Moines apartment complex walked out to see the alligator resting in the parking lot. 

While the residents' fear was real, it turns out the four-foot-long alligator was not. The scary-looking reptile turned out to be stuffed.

The stuffed alligator is now safe in the care of ARL Animal Services. 

Watch: Cat found frozen to the ground in Des Moines finds fur-ever home

Related Articles