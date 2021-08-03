Celebrate Women in Construction Week with a variety of events

The local Greater Des Moines Chapter of NAWIC will be hosting a variety of virtual events for this year’s WIC Week.

Each year, The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) celebrates Women in Construction (WIC) Week the first full week of March, which is March 7-13 this year.

With the construction industry being one of the worst hit in the battle for talented employees, women are poised now more than ever to make a presence in the typically male-dominated field. WIC Week hopes to shine the light on opportunities for women in construction and empower them to grow in their careers.

“NAWIC is committed to enhancing the success of all women in construction. We do this through educational opportunities, networking, and community/industry service projects. If you are a woman employed in any area of the construction industry, we welcome you to join us!” says Tammy Rico, President, NAWIC Greater Des Moines.

“With more than one million women employed in the construction industry, women only comprise about ten percent of the construction workforce. These women, in roles ranging from administrative specialists, general contractors, subcontractors, trades people, or professionals, are vital elements to the construction process,” says Rico. “'Women in Construction Week is a time set aside to thank those women for all their efforts toward successful construction projects. WIC Week will also bring attention to the industry and encourage others to realize that construction is a viable, profitable career field.”