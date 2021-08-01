Showing support for local heroes while saving lives at Blue Blood Drive

A life-saving partnership is happening this week involving LifeServe Blood Center and Iowa C.O.P.S. leading up to National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

IOWA, USA — The 3rd Annual Blue Blood Drive is happening this week, a way local law enforcement across Iowa can give back to their communities while also helping the people they deal with on a daily basis.

“We're so thankful for organizations like Iowa C.O.P.S. we can partner with, as they see the need for blood first hand everyday when they are saving lives and do what they do,” LifeServe Marketing Director Danielle West said.

The event helps bring awareness to an organization like Iowa C.O.P.S., whose primary goal is to rebuild shattered lives when there is an officer dies or is killed in the line of duty.

“A lot of people want to do something, they don't know what to do,” Lt. Brent Kock with the West Des Moines Police Department said. “How we are encouraging them this time of year is to donate blood. That shows your appreciation to your law enforcement, Iowa C.O.P.S. and your community.”

This event all leads to National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Saturday.

You can see a map of all the locations to donate across the country on the National C.O.P.S. webpage. Iowa currently has 57 different locations, the most of any state.

LifeServe Blood Center has seen tremendous support for this event, and appointments are still available so people can go online or call to get an appointment yet this week.