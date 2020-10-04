x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

life

DIY: Coloring Easter eggs with Michele Brown

Even if you don't have a special egg-dyeing kit at home, you can still get creative this Easter weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the era of social distancing, keeping up with our normal Easter weekend traditions may be a bit tougher. 

Even if you don't have a special egg-dyeing kit at home, you can still get creative to decorate Easter eggs.

In fact, most of the supplies, like food coloring and vinegar, are probably right around your home! 

CW Iowa 23's Iowa Live host Michele Brown has some tips for how you can design many colorful eggs to display this Easter weekend. 

RELATED: DIY Outdoor Games for the Weekend

RELATED: DIY: Remake canvasses with Michele Brown

RELATED: DIY tips with Michele Brown: Outdoor games!

RELATED: DIY tips with Michele Brown: TV tray game boards

RELATED: DIY: Create your own table top games and pieces

RELATED: DIY: Share some love by sharing some plants