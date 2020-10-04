DIY: Coloring Easter eggs with Michele Brown

Even if you don't have a special egg-dyeing kit at home, you can still get creative this Easter weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the era of social distancing, keeping up with our normal Easter weekend traditions may be a bit tougher.

Even if you don't have a special egg-dyeing kit at home, you can still get creative to decorate Easter eggs.

In fact, most of the supplies, like food coloring and vinegar, are probably right around your home!