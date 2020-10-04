DIY: Coloring Easter eggs with Michele Brown

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the era of social distancing, keeping up with our normal Easter weekend traditions may be a bit tougher.
Even if you don't have a special egg-dyeing kit at home, you can still get creative to decorate Easter eggs.
In fact, most of the supplies, like food coloring and vinegar, are probably right around your home!
CW Iowa 23's Iowa Live host Michele Brown has some tips for how you can design many colorful eggs to display this Easter weekend.
