DIY with Michele Brown: Creating handmade bookmarks

Get your kids involved with this easy-to-do project using leftovers from around the home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you're looking to get crafty around the house, CW Iowa's "Iowa Live" host Michele Brown has you covered! 

You can make homemade bookmarks with a variety of materials laying around the house. 

Try using things like metal, leather, fabric, paper, or any other leftover scraps! 

Crafting is not just exciting because of the finished product, but it can also be good for your mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

