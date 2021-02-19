Downtown Farmers' Market to return in 2021 with scaled-back vendor lineup

The Downtown Farmers' Market will return as a limited in-person event beginning on May 1, 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Downtown Farmers' Market is returning for the 2021 season to the Court Avenue District in Des Moines.

The weekly summer event is often considered a staple for central Iowans, but the in-person market was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are scaling-back and limiting the annual summertime tradition this year, keeping pandemic safety in mind.

Markets will begin on Saturday, May 1 and continuing every Saturday through the end of October.

The scaled-back Market will focus on providing only fresh produce and farm and artisan packaged food from local vendors to the community in a safe, socially distanced way.

The online market will also be available, where vendors who are unable to be at the in-person market will have the option to sell their products.