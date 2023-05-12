A sampling of Mother's Day-themed events in the Des Moines metro

From gardens to baseball, there's no shortage of ways to treat Mom this Sunday.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is on your side, with a sampling of Mother's Day events in the Des Moines Metro this Sunday.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

This Sunday, The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Is offering free

admission to all mothers

They'll also have a bouquet bar from 11:00am to 1:00pm, where families will be able to create a personalized banquet for mom.

Entry to the gardens is $12 for adults.

Keep in mind the bouquet bar costs extra.

More information is available here.

Reiman Gardens

Reiman Gardens in Ames is also offering free admission for moms this weekend.

The gardens are currently home to an art exhibit named "Glass in Flight".

Visitors can enjoy glass sculptures of pollinators like butterflies and bees... Displayed among the flowers.

Mom may also want to stop by the parking lot for the plant sale.

More information is available here.

Iowa Cubs



The Iowa Cubs will highlight Mother's Day, during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens in Des Moines.

Tickets are available online and range from $10-$40.

Families can also take advantage of the family fun pack. That includes four tickets, four hotdogs and four drinks for $64.

That's scheduled for Sunday afternoon, at Principal Park.