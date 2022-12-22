x
Family

Here are the most popular baby names in central Iowa in 2022

Here are 2022's most popular names for baby boys and girls in the state UnityPoint, MercyOne and Broadlawns medical centers.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Metro hospitals announced the year's top baby names for boys and girls as the year comes to a close. Some familiar favorites from 2020 and 2021, like Olivia, were popular again this year. 

The full list is below:

MercyOne Central Iowa Medical Group

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Scarlet

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Henry
  3. TIE: Isaac and Oliver

UnityPoint Health Des Moines

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Nora/Norah
  3. Everly/Everleigh
  4. Charlotte
  5. Emma

Boys

  1. Theo/Theodore
  2. Henry
  3. Elijah
  4. William
  5. Brooks

Broadlawns Medical Center

Girls

  1. Hazel
  2. TIE: Eleanor and Angelina
  3. TIE: Ariana, Grace, Piper, Naomi, Lydia, Winona (all tied)

Boys

  1. TIE: Owen and Oliver
  2. TIE: Carter, Ezekial, Ezra, James, Remington, Rowan, Jackson

