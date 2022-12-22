Here are the most popular baby names in central Iowa in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa —
Metro hospitals announced the year's top baby names for boys and girls as the year comes to a close. Some familiar favorites from 2020 and 2021, like Olivia, were popular again this year.
The full list is below:
Girls
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Scarlet
Boys
- Liam
- Henry
- TIE: Isaac and Oliver
Girls
- Olivia
- Nora/Norah
- Everly/Everleigh
- Charlotte
- Emma
Boys
- Theo/Theodore
- Henry
- Elijah
- William
- Brooks
Girls
- Hazel
- TIE: Eleanor and Angelina
- TIE: Ariana, Grace, Piper, Naomi, Lydia, Winona (all tied)
Boys
- TIE: Owen and Oliver
- TIE: Carter, Ezekial, Ezra, James, Remington, Rowan, Jackson
