These were central Iowa's top baby names of 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some 2020 frontrunners made the list again in 2021, but there were some new names that gained traction this year. Here's what local health systems told us were the top baby names of 2021.
MercyOne Central Iowa Medical Group
Girls
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Ava
- Nora
- Willow
- Amelia
Boys
- Liam
- William
- Grayson
- Asher
- Jack
- Brooks
- Elijah
UnityPoint Health Des Moines
Girls
- Olivia/Alivia
- Nora/Norah
- Rowan/Rowen/Rowyn
- Harper
- Cora/Coraline
Boys
- Jack/Jaxon/Jackson/Jaxson
- Grayson/Graysynn/Greysen
- Theo/Theodore
- Hayden
- Luca/Lucas/Lucca
Broadlawns Medical Center
Girls
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Grace
- Olivia, Nina, Margo, Sophia – tie
Boys
- Theodore
- Benjamin
- Henry, James, Jameson – tie
