These were central Iowa's top baby names of 2021

Olivia and Liam were popular choices once again, but there were some less common names that made the list.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some 2020 frontrunners made the list again in 2021, but there were some new names that gained traction this year. Here's what local health systems told us were the top baby names of 2021.

MercyOne Central Iowa Medical Group 

Girls

  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Sophia
  • Ava
  • Nora
  • Willow
  • Amelia

Boys

  • Liam
  • William
  • Grayson
  • Asher
  • Jack
  • Brooks
  • Elijah

UnityPoint Health Des Moines

Girls

  • Olivia/Alivia
  • Nora/Norah
  • Rowan/Rowen/Rowyn
  • Harper
  • Cora/Coraline

Boys

  • Jack/Jaxon/Jackson/Jaxson
  • Grayson/Graysynn/Greysen
  • Theo/Theodore
  • Hayden
  • Luca/Lucas/Lucca

Broadlawns Medical Center

Girls 

  • Amelia
  • Charlotte
  • Grace
  • Olivia, Nina, Margo, Sophia – tie

Boys

  • Theodore
  • Benjamin
  • Henry, James, Jameson – tie

