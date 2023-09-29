Children's Garden still blossoming after more than 50 years

Children's Garden is the only nonprofit parent co-op in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For many parents, finding the right daycare center and preschool for their children is a big deal.

That's why this weekend is a big one for Children’s Garden in Des Moines as it recognizes a milestone.

"The families know what their children need. They work with me, we collaborate together,” said Executive Director Misty Hiatt. “And we just, you know, we make the best center possible for the children.”

It's a place Hiatt can proudly say puts families first, as the only nonprofit parent cooperative in the state.



That means Children's Garden is owned, operated and funded by parents, along with Hiatt as the executive director.



2023 marks 90 years since the original nursery school was formed and 50 years since it adopted its parent co-op style and the name "Children's Garden".



That co-op style, the collaboration, is why Allison Hanrahan and her husband chose this day care for their sons.



"It felt like being involved here would help us as new parents get to know other parents, build a sense of community and trust with the teachers and educators here with our kids,” Hanrahan said.





Children's Garden’s board is made up of parents like Andrew Perry, who served as board director for two years.



“A lot of times parents are hesitant to get involved because they feel like they're full on like having to run the day care. And that's not the case,” Perry said. “We're really just here to make sure that we're supporting our executive director the best we can."



Perry believes being rooted in that collaborative effort makes this day care stand out from others and it has kept Children's Garden blossoming for more than five decades.



"We're very proud of everything that we've accomplished and everything that children's garden stands for," Hiatt said.



Parents and staff said they're excited to celebrate the anniversary this Saturday with a free event that is happening at Trinity Lutheran Church, near Drake University, where Children's Garden operates in the basement.

That event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. The anniversary celebration will feature activities and visits from community partners like the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, the Des Moines Library and the Des Moines Children's Museum.