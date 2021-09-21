Child care center built in 7 days opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Families looking for high-quality child care in Des Moines and Ankeny can now use a brand new facility.
A brand new 13,000 square-foot facility built in just seven days opened Tuesday at Easterseals Iowa's Camp Sunnyside.
It's Hubbell Realty's fifth "Extreme Build" project, and it also gives Easterseals the opportunity to increase the number of kids they serve from 60 to 120.
"From day one dropping them off on that Friday morning, and then picking them up at five o'clock and seeing a whole building up with them working on the roof was really amazing," said parent Veronica White. "Especially with all of the construction workers. No matter what their trade was you could really see they were really passionate about it. As a parent, I really enjoy that knowing that quality work is going to be put into this building."
Leaders said the new facility will allow them to refurbish the old one and provide increased services for families in mental health crisis situations.
