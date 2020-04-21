Des Moines mom using technology to teach responsibility

It's all done through an app called BusyKid.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Your kids are home all the time now, but how many of you have caught them slacking on their chores?

Jill Feilmeier, a Des Moines mom, has a solution: the BusyKid app.

She says the app gets your child doing their chores and teaches them about finances during quarantine.

"It's a great way to teach kids responsibility," Feilmeier says. "So, if my son comes down and says he wants this new app or I want this new video game we always say, 'Do you have money in your BusyKid app?' And if he does, then he can purchase that."

With three kids at home, Feilmeier says getting them to do their chores during the pandemic can be difficult.

"The BusyKid app is easier for the kids to manage," she says. "It, also gives them a starting point and it really empowers them."

Feilmeier says the app helps her family stay on track during the COVID-19 crisis and keeps the kids working towards something.