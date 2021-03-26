Overnight grief camp going virtual to help families cope with COVID changes

The Amanda the Panda program was launched in 1982 to help kids learn how to cope with grief. This year, the camp is looking a bit different.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Like many things during the pandemic, EveryStep Care & Support Services has had to adapt to the changing environment to continue their services.

Their Amanda the Panda program offers a number of services to help children and adults cope with grief and loss. This year, their annual overnight camp is going virtual.

Dubbed "Camp in the Box," Media Relations Coordinator Ashlee Kieler said planning the overnight camp this year was a team effort.

"We have a lot of volunteers at Amanda the Panda. They [have] always been amazing to us and Access Systems is one of those groups. They had about 40 employees who volunteered to help us with Camp in the Box," Kieler said.

The program is sending boxes full of activities, like books, for kids and adults.

Organizers are hopeful the camp will be back to in-person activities by the fall.