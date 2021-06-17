Family who created nonprofit to offset Iowa adoption costs applauds state's steps to make it more affordable

Rachael and Ryan Harms, of West Des Moines, established a nonprofit in the name of their son Grayson who they adopted in 2016.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The adoption process was a bumpy road for Rachael and Ryan Harms. Going in, the West Des Moines family didn't know anything about the process.

"We basically just went to Google," said Rachael Harms. "We didn't know how to navigate the difference between private, open, closed— there's so many different types of adoptions."

After doing research, they decided to do a domestic adoption through a national adoption agency for "peace of mind," wanting to avoid adoption scams. But the price was hefty. All said and done, they spent $40,000 on the process.

"That is just the number one reason people don't adopt, is the insurmountable expense that it can be for people," said Harms. "A lot of people are taking out second mortgages on their homes, maxing out their credit cards, they're doing fundraisers like GoFundMes."

Out of their challenges, the Harms family created a nonprofit to help other families through similar situations. Grayson's gifts provides families with a support network and ample resources about the adoption process.

"We wanted to take all the knowledge that we had learned along the way and set up resources for other people," said Harms.

They also raise money to offset adoption costs. In four years, they've raised $50,000.

Iowa lawmakers are also taking steps to make adoptions more affordable.

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 743 into law, allowing financially struggling families who plan to adopt foster children to be appointed a public defender by request.

"It’s a narrow set of circumstances," said Representative Megan Jones. "But this is just a way for us to dip our toes in the water. I think this is only going to grow so that we can expand it to private adoptions."

Currently, families who adopt foster children already receive a $500 government subsidy. Local 5 spoke with three families who adopted foster children, and each family said the government aid covered all or most costs.

Jones acknowledges the change is minimal but hopes it's a step in the right direction.

Harms says if this can be expanded to private adoptions, the impact would be great.

"Any grants, subsidies, any programs that can help minimize those costs would be huge," said Harms.