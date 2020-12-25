From festive pets, to Christmas Eve boxes of goodies: these are some of Iowans' holiday traditions

We asked, you shared: what traditions make your holidays complete?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether you're traveling or staying put this weekend, traditions provide a sense of normalcy for a year that's been anything but.

So we asked you, Central Iowa, to send us some of your favorite holiday traditions. Here's what you shared!

Christmas Eve Boxes

Laura Savage tells Local 5 she gives her children boxes of goodies to enjoy the night before Christmas. These are for her two boys, Hudson and Grayson.

Annual Nutcrackers

Kenneth tells Local 5 each year, his children gets nutcrackers. This year, his wife made them with a pandemic theme! Note the tiny Clorox bottle by their feet, and the items in the basket.

A solo shopping trip

Viewr Dwain Noffke says each Christmas Eve, since he was young, he went shopping by himself, and would pick out a gift for someone special who was on his mind and in his heart that year. This year, it was for a friend and neighbor who has always been very helpful. He found a replica Super Bowl Ring.

Dwain writes, "Who knows who it will be next year, but I will be out shopping again."

Matching pajamas

Even though children might not sleep a wink the night before Christmas, they still wear their pajamas! In this case, matching pajamas...and why not have the dog join in, too? This photo comes from Courtney Bagley.

Festive and furry (or scaly) pals!

Humans shouldn't have all of the fun when it comes to dressing up festive! Katie James shared this picture of cutie Clyde, in a Christmas soldier's hat.

Philip Andersen (the father of Local 5's Eva Andersen) shared his lizard, Pancake. Philip puts a Santa hat on his bearded dragon each year!

Festive costume jewelry

For Local 5's Eva Andersen, it's not Christmas without a gaudy piece of Christmas-related costume jewelry. This year, her necklace lights up!

Got a light-up bells necklace from Walmart. All I really need this Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/wRw4bxpNyW — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) December 24, 2020

A tie. Red, to be exact.

From Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence: "Is it even Christmas Eve if you don’t wear a red tie?"