Learn how to navigate the strain the pandemic put on family relationships.

During the pandemic, families have been living together, working together and are often bored together.

Dr. Meghan Miller, a psychologist with Allina Health, explains what family burnout is and how families can ease the strain.

Q. Dr. Miller, how would you describe family burnout?

In short, you're tired of the people in your household. You are ready for a break!

Although the official stay-at-home orders are over, we have been seeing a lot more of our families than usual since March.

You may notice you or someone in your household is physically or emotionally exhausted, easily annoyed or struggling to complete simple tasks.

Bickering among spouses, siblings or parents and children may be increasing. The house is full of contention.

Q. How can we ease the strain?

To ease the strain you really have to find a way to carve out some “me” time.

It’s a hard task - it’s why lawyers are seeing an uptick in divorce inquiries and parents, especially single-parents, are complaining of burnout.

When it comes to children who are showing signs of burnout, try to establish a routine with them. Knowing what is coming next helps them deal with transitions.

who are showing signs of burnout, try to establish a routine with them. Knowing what is coming next helps them deal with transitions. Also, switch up their activities. Plan something that allows them to feel a little bit of independence such a bike ride or a trip to the park or pool.

Couples may think about encouraging each other to take walks alone. That gives the person some time to themselves to recalibrate. You could also offer your spouse a break from some of the household duties.

may think about encouraging each other to take walks alone. That gives the person some time to themselves to recalibrate. You could also offer your spouse a break from some of the household duties. For single parents, it is harder to find “me” time. However, giving your child independent, age-appropriate activities is helpful. That could be chores or playing. It allows you to take a bit of a mental break.

it is harder to find “me” time. However, giving your child independent, age-appropriate activities is helpful. That could be chores or playing. It allows you to take a bit of a mental break. Overall, don’t be afraid to say, ‘I need help.’

Q. What are the signs that family burnout is so extreme you need to get some professional help?