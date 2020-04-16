How to co-parent during time of coronavirus and social distancing

Attorneys with Iowa Legal Aid want to remind parents that just because there is a pandemic doesn't mean custody orders have been suspended.

AMES, Iowa — If you're separated or divorced, figuring out how your child will be transported back-and-forth between homes can be tricky.

Amber Duden says co-parenting during a pandemic is changing everything.

She has a son and daughter with her ex-fiance.

"We decided to keep our 2-year-old at home because she's asthmatic and I didn't want to risk that," Duden explained. "I'm well aware of exposing our son is still possible. We're just very careful about where my son goes with his dad when he's with him."

Duden says her son is traveling between households during the Covid-19 crisis.

Carrie O'Connor, an attorney at Iowa Legal Aid, says she gets calls from parents not wanting to let their children go back and forth between homes during the coronavirus.

"I don't think ever, in all my years of practicing, I've been uncertain of how to advise people because it's unprecedented," O'Connor says.

Important things to keep in mind for co-parents during this time is to consult with an attorney and always get your agreements in writing.