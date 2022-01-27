Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa saw a donor drop in 2021

Other women's centers say rising prices and supply chain issues have forced more moms to look for help to buy things like diapers and formula.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa is run through the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. The center says throughout most of 2021, it saw a decline in breast milk donors.

"So we have seen a decrease in donors I would say probably in about the last nine months," said Heidi Baudhuin, who works as a milk donor coordinator for the center. "It's kind of hard to speculate [as] to why there's a trend downward, it's not really something that I can put a reason to."

The center supplies milk to hospitals across the state, which is then mainly used to help infants in the NICU.

"So the current donors that we have at some point they're going to stop breastfeeding," Baudhuin added. "So it's always important that we are continuing to increase awareness for the need of donors. There's a lot of premature babies in the NICU who are born in hospitals that for one reason or another, their mom's supply might not be in. So it's so important to have an inventory of donor milk on hand the premature babies can, you know, get it as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Young Women's Resource Center says rising costs and supply chain issues have made it more difficult for some families to get their hands on items like diapers and formula.

"Costs have gone up for diaper brands and formulas as well," said Young Mom Program Manager Sarah Myren. "And the hard part is even before the pandemic most of diapers and formulas to get consistently was really cost-prohibitive for a lot of people."

That's why the center says it has seen an influx of mothers needing this help. And since every child is different, the center works had to have a variety of products.

"They need a certain kind of diaper or they might have allergies to certain kinds and then have to change and different kinds," Myren said.

If you would like to learn more about the process of donating breast milk in Iowa, click here.