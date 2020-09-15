Study: Pandemic divorces increasing among newlyweds, couples with kids

LegalTemplates.net says they have seen a drastic uptick in demand for divorce documents.

For better or worse. 'Till death ... or pandemic, do us part.

The pandemic may be a big source of stress not only for individuals, but marriages.

LegalTemplates.net, an online resource that provides legal documents for customers, shows a 34% jump in divorce paper requests from March through June 2020 compared to that same time period in 2019.

Interest in separation during quarantine peaked April 13, the study notes, just about 15-20 days when the vast majority of states began lockdowns.

20% of couples seeking a divorce were married in 2020, compared to 9% for those married in 2018 or 2019 and 7% for couples married in 2015-2017.

According to the online data, 45% of couples that completed the divorce agreement had children under the age of 18. That's a 5% increase from the same time period last year.

