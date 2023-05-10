Link & Learn Childcare helping parents in the metro

First-time parent Andrea Sykes spent months looking for the perfect place for her son before finding Link & Learn.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral reports the average price of year-round, full-time infant care was more than $11,000 per year in 2021.

With current inflation only raising that number, metro parents have a steep hill to climb to find quality care in their budgets.

"Everything was booked, they couldn't take us in and I'm like, 'I have to go back to work soon.' So, I looked and looked and looked, didn't find anything affordable," Sykes told Local 5.

Though Sykes is a working parent, many of the current daycare prices weren't in her budget.

"You're really working to just pay day care, and that, you know, you have other bills that you need to pay, and $300, $400, $500 is a lot," she said.

Over at Link Associates, their day care's doors have only been open for a few days. Their mission is to help metro parents face the child care crisis even making sure their employees who work in other departments receive assistance.

"Our Link staff have a discount. The other providers, staff, all of our peer providers or providers that are associated with Polk County Board of Supervisors have a discounted rate, and then it's open to the community at a very competitive rate," Link Associates Executive Director Linda Dunshee said.

The center will be able to serve up to eight infants and 24 toddlers and is open for infants who are six-weeks-old to preschool aged children.

"We are hoping to expand. I really want to work with other provider communities and see where their needs are across the community and where their staff needs support," Dunshee said.

Sykes finds comfort in knowing her child is getting the care they deserve without breaking the bank

"A big thing for me is they have an app where everything comes to my phone, diaper changes, what he eats, when he naps, they send me pictures, so, I worry less," she said.