Local police department recognizes National Child Passenger Safety Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and one local police department is doing its part to educate the public on car seat safety.

Ofc. Holly Pickett of the Urbandale Police Department joined "Good Morning Iowa" Friday morning to discuss the importance of recognizing the week.

"[We are doing] lots of messaging this week and providing people with resources to ensure that they're changing those seats when they need to, not changing them before they need to," Pickett said.

Pickett stressed that parents should be patient when it comes to switching out car seats.

"Car seats now are designed to keep children in them for much longer than what we are used to," she said. "And oftentimes parents want to turn them around sooner from rear-facing to forward-facing, or to get out of those five point harnesses and into a booster seat. So be patient and wait, wait on the maximum weight and height limits that your carseat is allowing... every step forward is a little less safe for them."

According to the United States Department of Transportation, car crashes are a leading cause of death for kids. 710 kids were killed in car accidents in 2021, and more than a third of those kids were unrestrained.

Given those statistics, Pickett said it's the department's responsibility to promote Child Passenger Safety Week.

"This is a way for us to keep kids safe while they're in the motoring public," she said.

Pickett also addressed miconceptions parents might have about car seats and safety.

"A lot of that is about best practices versus maybe what the law will allow you to do," Pickett said. "As a Child Seat Technician, we're going to always preach best practices. We want kids to be in those rear facing seats for as long as possible in that height and weight requirements."

If you have questions about car seats, the Urbandale Police Department has three Certified Child Safety Seat Technicians who can answer questions and provide resources year round.