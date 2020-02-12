West Des Moines mother of 4 in the process of adopting 5 siblings

Mayln Teah had mixed emotions about pursuing becoming an adoptive mother. She prayed, fasted and then heard a message from God saying "take the children."

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One West Des Moines mother is committing an act of selflessness, by trying to adopt five siblings out of the foster care system.

Mayln Teah, a single mother of four, describes herself as someone with a big heart.

When her daughter Grace mentioned her friend Denyce and her four siblings were in jeopardy of being separated again, she knew she wanted to take them in.

But, she began having mixed emotions about whether she would be able to handle taking care of five children, in addition to her own.

"[I was] having doubt like no. I'm not able to do it. As much as I want to do it, but I don't have space," Teah said.

To solve this internal conflict she turned to God.

She said she fasted, prayed and then one day heard a message from the man above.

"He confirmed by saying 'I want you to take the children,'" Teah said.

She then began pursuing the adoption process.

It's a process, Denyce said used to worry her, because she was scared no one would want to take her and all of her siblings.

Now that she knows someone is fighting to keep them together, she said she's glad to hopefully leave a place that is filled with unhappy memories.

"I felt really alone living there[foster home]. Even though I was living with my foster parents, I didn't have that family. My siblings," Denyce said.

To adopt children of out the foster care system individuals must go through several background checks, trainings and home evaluations.

After Teah's home evaluation she was notified that her three-bedroom apartment was too small.

Not wanting that to hold her back, she called a realtor to find a larger rental, which she did. She will be moving into that place this December.

Teah said she was told by her case manager that once she gets a larger place, the children can start spending more time by her.

Even though she has not moved in to the house yet, she is already planning where everyone will sleep.

However, the rental house is only available until the spring. After that, she will need to look for another place.

To help with that cost, her realtor Liz Lashier, started a GoFundMe.

"It'll help with the down payment for the house, and then Liz also included like furniture,"Teah said." Like bunk beds and clothes. Things for the kids."

And though the adoption is not finalized, Denyce is happy she might soon be reunited with her biological family under one roof.

"We're all very happy and excited. It's been a really long time since something good like this has happened," Denyce said.