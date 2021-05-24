Time for that dip: Furman Aquatic Center in Ames set to open for the season Memorial Day weekend

Ames city leaders said opening day is May 29, depending on the weather.

AMES, Iowa — A sign of the season will soon open up in Ames Memorial Day weekend.

Leaders announced on Facebook the Furman Aquatic Center will open its 2021 season on May 29, depending on the weather.

Leaders outlined special hours for the aquatic center in Ames during its first weekend open:

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for "tot time," (defined as ages 7 and younger)., lap swimming and water walking.

Open swimming for all ages is 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.