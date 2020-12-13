Trip to North Pole is Closer than You Think

The Santa Express is back in Boone County this year with a few changes.

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — In a year when many family traditions have been postponed or even canceled, one local tradition is staying on track. The Santa Express in Boone County is taking passengers to the North Pole and back--all in about hour.

"We were glad to still get on the train and continue our tradition," said Barb Addy, a passenger on the train. Addy traveled more than 800 miles just to be able to do this with her family.

The event is put on by the Bonne & Scenic Valley Railroad. It's a 30-minute ride to the "North Pole." Volunteers read stories and some even lead the riders in holiday songs. Once they arrive, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus come aboard greeting the passengers and taking pictures.

Things do look a little different this year, though, because of the pandemic. Organizers have had to reduce the number of passengers who can book each trip. The maximum used to be 450; now it down to 120. Organizers have put in hand sanitizing stations, and they require all passengers to wear face coverings.

While organizers and the nearly 150 volunteers who are supporting the trips this season are happy they're able to offer this, the reduced capacity is taking its toll.

"This event is big for us as we move into January, March, and April. We don’t have a lot of trains running so we depend on the revenue from these trains to get us through that," said Travis Stevenson, general manager of the railroad.