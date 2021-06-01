Young Patriots Club looking for more members to join their mission of honoring veterans

With more in-person events happening, the group is looking for more kids who would love to join their mission of honoring the people that have sacrificed so much.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a very busy Memorial Day 2021, with Young Patriots Club performing at three separate ceremonies Monday honoring our veterans. But that is what they love to do.

Young Patriots Club is a local Christian ministry of freedom-loving youth with a mission to honor God and uplift American heroes. They do this through music, poetry and so much more.

And with more in-person events happening, they are looking for more K-12 kids who would love to join their mission of honoring the people that have sacrificed so much.

"Young Patriots Club is always looking for more families with children who want to meet our veterans or policemen or first responders, meet heroes and thank them, and be inspired by them," Founder and Director Julie Dueker said.

Besides performing at local events, the group gives back to the community in many ways.

"We find other ways to serve," Dueker said. "We make pillowcases or we make challenge coins, or we make posters, we support Puppy Jake [Foundation]."

But in the end, their true passion is performing for veterans.