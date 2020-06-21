ST. LOUIS — I’ve been encouraged to write about being a father for Father’s Day. But I want to start off by asking, what does being a father mean to you?



To me being a father is not about being able to create a child.



To me being a father means being there to sculpt a life that will one have an impact on our world.



To me being a father means encouraging a child to go for their dreams.



To me being a father means providing and loving and giving.



To me being a father also means joy and heartbreak.



To me being a father means doing the best I can to be the best example that I can be.



To me being a father means holding my head high and showing my belief in a better outcome.



To me being a father means sacrifice, giving of myself, and of my time.



To me being a father means putting me second.



To me being a father means structure and discipline.



To me being a father means laughter, tears, anxious moments, and unforgettable moments.



I have two wonderful children. My son Easton was a terrific athlete. The conference player of the year in college. Of course, as a former athlete, I smiled and beamed at his events. But as a father, I am most proud of the fact that he is a graduate of Wash U. He is as smart as they come.