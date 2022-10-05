Free summer lunches for kids: School district's plans for 2022

Some school districts and cities offer free meals for their students over summer break. What will those programs look like this year?

Example video title will go here for this video

But what, if any, impact will inflation have on free meal services through schools?

Many school districts and cities offer their students free breakfast and/or lunch over the summer as a way to ensure kids are getting the nutrients they need, which is something parents may rely on more now that food has become so expensive.

Below is a quick look at what free meal programs in central Iowa will look like this summer. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed by cities and school districts.

Clive

The West Des Moines School District is providing meals for Clive kids this summer, Monday through Friday from June 9 to Aug. 12, although no meals will be provided on July 4.

For anyone under the age of 18, breakfast is available from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clive is requiring that kids eat the meals at the distribution site, which this year will be the Harbach Center, located at 8505 Harbach Blvd.

Des Moines

Des Moines Public Schools told Local 5 they will be offering free meals over the summer, but are working to confirm exact locations.

Johnston

The Johnston Community School District is also offering free meals this summer through a USDA-funded program that it also sponsors. This program runs from June 6 to Aug. 5. Anyone under the age of 18, regardless of whether they live in Johnston or not, is eligible for a free meal. Adults who want to participate will have to pay $3.95 per meal.

Like in Clive, the meals must be eaten on site: there are no grab-and-go options.

There are two locations to choose from:

Sterling Point at 7370 62nd Ave NW, which is open from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Chapel Ridge at 6200 Clark Ln, which is open from 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Urbandale

The Urbandale Community School District is also participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program from June 6 to Aug. 5. Meals are free to kids ages 1 to 18 and they do not need to be enrolled at an Urbandale school.

Karen Acres Elementary (3500 74th St. Urbandale, IA 50322)

Monday through Friday (No meals on July 4)

Breakfast: 9-9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Waukee

Waukee Community Schools' Nutrition Services Department will be providing free breakfast and lunch for everyone under the age of 18 from June 6 through Aug. 5, Monday through Friday.

Children will have to stay at the pick-up site in order to eat their meals. Waukee has multiple pick-up sites in Waukee proper and in West Des Moines.

Waukee 75 SE Windfield Pkwy from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 1300 SE Jonas Circle, Waukee from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

West Des Moines 6137 Vista Drive, West Des Moines in the parking lot behind the building nearest 60th St. & Vista Dr., from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

