In the Kitchen with Sabrina: Coaches Kolaches (Part 2)

CLIVE, Iowa — Last week, Local showed you how to make sweet dough with Brent and Patrice Curvey, the owners of Coaches Kolaches.

This week, it's time to put that sweet dough to work.

Once the dough is rolled out to about 1/4-inch thick, cut it to the shape you would like to fit your filling. Pinch the dough around the filling, and cut off excess. Let them rise until they double in size.

Egg wash the risen kolaches, then bake them at 325° for about 20 minutes, turning the pan halfway through.