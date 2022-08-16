x
Food

Iowa State Fair, Day 6 | Decorating a cake and making egg roll in a bowl

We know the fair is about eating food, but did you know you can also learn how to make some at the Maytag Family Theaters?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Khalil Maycock and Chenue Her of "Good Morning Iowa" on Tuesday got a chance to make some food at the Iowa State Fair.

Inside the Maytag Family Theaters, you can see any number of in-person cooking or baking demonstrations: Chenue and Khalil got to decorate a cake and see a ChopLocal recipe, egg roll in a bowl.

Watch the videos above and below to see how they did!

PART 2: Putting the finishing touches on a birthday cake

WATCH: Egg roll in a bowl recipe with ChopLocal

PART 2: Egg roll in a bowl recipe with ChopLocal

