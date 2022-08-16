Iowa State Fair, Day 6 | Decorating a cake and making egg roll in a bowl

We know the fair is about eating food, but did you know you can also learn how to make some at the Maytag Family Theaters?

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.



Khalil Maycock and Chenue Her of "Good Morning Iowa" on Tuesday got a chance to make some food at the Iowa State Fair.

Inside the Maytag Family Theaters, you can see any number of in-person cooking or baking demonstrations: Chenue and Khalil got to decorate a cake and see a ChopLocal recipe, egg roll in a bowl.

Watch the videos above and below to see how they did!

PART 2: Putting the finishing touches on a birthday cake

WATCH: Egg roll in a bowl recipe with ChopLocal