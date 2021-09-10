Casey's launches new breakfast lineup

ANKENY, Iowa — Twenty years after the launch of their breakfast pizza, Casey's is adding to the lineup.
The company's chef, Farrokh Larijani, said the concept came together from a combination of data from guest feedback and his own personal inspiration.
The new menu includes:
Signature handhelds: Bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese pocketed in Casey's signature dough.
Larijani said the creation "kind of came out of the blue."
"I created a pocket in this circle of dough and then stuffed it with goodies," he said. "From there, it turned into a sort of panini, and even was something like a stuffed pizza for a time, but we wanted it to be something different from pizza, something new.
Egg and cheese croissants: Bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit: A sausage patty with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a biscuit.
Loaded breakfast burrito: Scrambled eggs with bacon and sausage crumbles topped with cheese and rolled up in a tortilla—or in a bowl.
"Bean-to-cup" coffee: Coffee machines grind six different flavors of beans instantly.
