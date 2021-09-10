Casey's launches new breakfast lineup

Casey's is expanding their breakfast menu, spearheaded by the "signature handhelds": breakfast goodies pocketed in their made-from-scratch dough.

ANKENY, Iowa — Twenty years after the launch of their breakfast pizza, Casey's is adding to the lineup.

The company's chef, Farrokh Larijani, said the concept came together from a combination of data from guest feedback and his own personal inspiration.

Signature handhelds: Bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese pocketed in Casey's signature dough.

Larijani said the creation "kind of came out of the blue."

"I created a pocket in this circle of dough and then stuffed it with goodies," he said. "From there, it turned into a sort of panini, and even was something like a stuffed pizza for a time, but we wanted it to be something different from pizza, something new.

Breakfast. Has. Arrived. Meet our new, fully loaded and fully delicious breakfast lineup. What are you trying first? Posted by Casey's on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Egg and cheese croissants: Bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.

Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit: A sausage patty with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a biscuit.

Loaded breakfast burrito: Scrambled eggs with bacon and sausage crumbles topped with cheese and rolled up in a tortilla—or in a bowl.

"Bean-to-cup" coffee: Coffee machines grind six different flavors of beans instantly.