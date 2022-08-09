Casey's launches Busch Light Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza to celebrate product anniversary

The general store is celebrating the anniversary of its iconic morning offerings with its newest, limited-time dish: the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.

ANKENY, Iowa — What could be better than pizza and beer? Pizza and beer combined! Casey’s is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its breakfast pizza by collaborating with Bush Light to launch the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.

The pizza will begin with a Bush Light beer cheese sauce on top of Casey’s made-from-scratch dough. Then it will be spread with premium meats, fluffy scrambled eggs, green peppers and onions, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese to top it off.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “For breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday, we’re going all out and giving our fans a new take with the Ultimate Beer Cheese breakfast pizza featuring a Busch Light beer cheese sauce. Our guests have long started their days with a slice (or two) of our delicious handmade breakfast pizza, plus a fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee, so we’re excited to give them a new twist this year as part of the celebration.”

Later this month, Casey’s will host Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza Birthday Bash events at two major college football games to celebrate the breakfast pizza's 21st birthday. Casey’s first-ever tailgate food truck will serve Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza for fans to sample. Beer will be available for customers age 21 or older, and fans are welcome to play tailgate games and enjoy other free items.

You can buy your limited-time large Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza today at any Casey’s location for $16.99.

