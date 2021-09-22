'Change is Brewing' for BLK & Bold coffee

The Des Moines-based coffee company is partnering with Ben & Jerry's to send a message about public safety and liberation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines-based coffee retailer Blk & Bold is partnering with Ben and Jerry's to roll out a new ice cream called “Change is Brewing." It's a cold brew ice cream with marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

"The flavor helping to transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs," BLK & Bold said in a Facebook post announcing the campaign in collaboration with Movement 4 Black Lives

"It is time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities and invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free," Ben & Jerry's said.

The artwork on the outside of the container is by Black multi-disciplinary artist Laci Jordan.

BLK & Bold's Facebook post called on customers to support the People's Response Act to join in the call for "investment in true public safety."

Change is Brewing is a limited batch flavor so grab it while you can!