Charlotte’s Kitchen announces new Indianola location

After launching a food truck full of grandma's recipes back in 2020 and establishing a Johnston storefront in 2021, local restaurant Charlotte's Kitchen is expanding once again.
The chicken restaurant is set to open a new location at 102 N. Jefferson Way in Indianola this fall, according to a Facebook post that reads in part:
"There is so many great places to go, but Indianola has always felt like home. We've brought our food truck to this great community since day one and have always been shown so much support."
The second brick and mortar location will feature the same grandma-inspired menu as previous Charlotte's Kitchen iterations, including chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders.
Founders, friends and Johnston grads Michael Hanstad and Robert Doan shared the story of Charlotte's Kitchen with Local 5 back in 2021, explaining that it's all for the love of Hanstad's grandma and her cooking.
The so-called "Grandma camps" from Hanstad's childhood got him interested in cooking and, eventually, were the basis of Charlotte's Kitchen.
No exact date has been set for the new Indianola location to open this fall.
