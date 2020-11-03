Chick-fil-A will sell its signature sauces

But there is one catch, and we're warning you now, you might not like this.

Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday that they will start selling their iconic sauces in bottle-form, but, there is one catch.

It's only available in Florida. Yeah, we're sad too.

Starting in April, the sauces will be available for purchase in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

Lucky Florida residents will get to snag sauces like their signature Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch for $3.49.

At least there is one good thing that can make 49 states feel better — 100% of the proceeds will go toward the brand's scholarship program, which awards team members scholarships to help pay for their college education.