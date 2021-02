Take a look at how to make the sweet bread dough that gets the entire kolache process started.

CLIVE, Iowa — Kolaches are a tradition in Brent Curvey's family. When he and his wife decided to bring the Texas breakfast to Iowa, it meant Patrice needed to figure out how to make them.

In this video, you'll see how the sweet dough is made. This isn't the exact dough used at Coaches Kolaches, but it is similar.

Next week, you'll see how to roll them out, assemble, at bake them.