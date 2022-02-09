Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny

The Ankeny shop is the fifth Cookies & Dreams store in the Midwest.

ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny.

On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa.

“We are growing so much in 2022 and it has been an exciting, heartwarming experience so far,” said Stephanie Sellers, founder and CEO of Cookies & Dreams. “We’ve received wonderful support in each of the communities we’ve opened stores in and can’t wait to see the impact we continue to have.”

Some of the cookie flavors available include:

Chocolate chip

Peanut butter

Sugar sprinkle

Snickerdoodle cheesecake

Caramel Pretzel

According to a press release, Sellers' journey with baking first began nearly three decades ago when she learned from her long-time babysitter.

After entering competitions and selling her chocolate chip cookies out of her restaurant, she decided it was time for cookies to get their own shop.

The Ankeny shop is the fifth Cookies & Dreams store in the Midwest.