West Des Moines Crumbl Cookies opens its doors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines is getting a sweet addition to its culinary lineup Friday as Iowa's eighth Crumbl Cookies storefront opens its doors to the public.

The store, which is located in suite 140 at 5585 Mills Civic Pkwy in West Des Moines, will be serving up sweet treats from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop's rotating menu, which changes weekly and is chosen from a pool of 200+ flavors, will feature six classic combinations, including milk chocolate chip, during its first week of operation.

The new location's owners, Hannah and Kegan Coon, are both Iowa transplants looking to make a new home and serve up some dessert.

"Everything's made fresh daily — from the doughs, frostings, toppings — and so I think there's a lot of time and effort and people who love their job," Kegan told Local 5 on opening day.

"We just want them to feel welcome, loved and enjoy the experience. That's what Crumbl has created: a great experience. As soon as you walk in the front door, we say, 'Welcome to Crumbl,'" Kegan said.

Delivery, curbside pickup, catering and U.S. shipping will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 25. Until then, orders at the West Des Moines location can only be completed in person.