Des Moines group helping service industry workers

Capital City Coordinators meets to create sanitation procedures and capacity limits for area businesses.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, local service industry workers have been getting together to help each other deal with and come out of this unprecedented time.

The group is called Capital City Coordinators.

They come up with sanitation procedures, plans for capacity limits and more. Everyone also supports each other in a time that might be hard to come out of.

"The first few months we were just kind of like ... If we have a bad spring and a bad summer that'll be awful, but we'll get through it," said Kristen Meyers with Capital City Coordinators. "If some of us have to go through this through the fall or winter another spring, maybe another summer, I'm not so sure that everyone's going to make it out the way they had planned."