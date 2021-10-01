SNAP recipients in Iowa to receive increased benefits starting this month

“The net result of the changes is that most Iowa families will see a $12 to $16 increase per person each month,” a DHS administrator said in a release.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can expect to see more money in their accounts starting this month.

Nearly all SNAP recipients will get increased benefits as a result of a federal government review of the program, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

DHS said the increase is in response to several factors including "the increasing cost of eating a healthy diet and the changing eating habits of Americans."

Benefits will increase by approximately 27%, but this comes as the 15% pandemic-related increase ends.

“The net result of the changes is that most Iowa families will see a $12 to $16 increase per person each month,” Janee Harvey, a DHS administrator, said in a release.

SNAP beneficiaries will see the added benefits on their EBT cards this month.

