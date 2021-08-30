Salad dressing made by Dogpatch Urban Gardens will soon be on Hy-Vee shelves

Those dressings were just picked up by Hy-Vee and will soon be stocked in more than 100 different stores throughout the Midwest.

"So we've been farming here for six seasons. and frankly, this is something our community wants. There's a demand for healthy, local, organically grown food," said Jenny Quiner with Dogpatch Urban Gardens. "We have a storefront, so people can come to our farm experience, see what we're doing here, see how product is grown. They get engaged with me and my other farmers and our employees. So there's so much community that revolves around our farm "