x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Salad dressing made by Dogpatch Urban Gardens will soon be on Hy-Vee shelves

After creating salad dressings to complement the garden's fresh greens, the local products are soon headed to Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines urban farm's products are being picked up by Hy-Vee

About a year ago, Dogpatch Urban Gardens started making salad dressings to complement the greens they grow. 

Those dressings were just picked up by Hy-Vee and will soon be stocked in more than 100 different stores throughout the Midwest. 

"So we've been farming here for six seasons. and frankly, this is something our community wants. There's a demand for healthy, local, organically grown food," said Jenny Quiner with Dogpatch Urban Gardens. "We have a storefront, so people can come to our farm experience, see what we're doing here, see how product is grown. They get engaged with me and my other farmers and our employees. So there's so much community that revolves around our farm "

Credit: WOI-TV
You can find Dogpatch Urban Gardens at 5085 Meredith Dr in Des Moines

RELATED: Here's how schools make sure students' lunches are healthy

RELATED: If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out. It may have salmonella.

Dogpatch also says seven states recognize their gardens for their outstanding work.

Dogpatch Urban Gardens is open four days a week and also provides online shopping options. You can find them at 5085 Meredith Dr in Des Moines.

WATCH: Grant helping gardens grow produce for food pantries 